‘Preparation for overseas education should be done with bi-directional vision’

Y-Axis Coaching assistant vice president touched upon essential steps involved in the pre and post application stages for foreign universities admissions.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:15 PM, Thu - 1 December 22

Y-axis seminar held at Vardhaman College of Engineering , Shamshabad

Hyderabad: As part of its themed study abroad seminars, Y-Axis Coaching in association with Telangana Today and Namasthe Telangana conducted a session on ‘Turning Point, Study Abroad: Preparing for Global Careers’ at Vardhaman College of Engineering, Shamshabad, here on Thursday.

Addressing students, Y-Axis Coaching assistant vice president, Faizul Hassan touched upon essential steps involved in the pre and post application stages for foreign universities admissions.

He highlighted that the preparation for overseas education should be done with a bi-directional vision for securing not only admissions but also visas without which the dream of studying abroad will be unfulfilled.

He stressed upon the importance of making good career decisions through proper research and planning and following the right course and right path philosophy which will have a long-term career impact. Faizul Hassan encouraged students on how to become future global Indians and explained how the first step towards that begins with studying abroad.

Principal Dr. JVR Ravindra advised students to work hard to get an admission into the top universities abroad and build a career in a systematic way.

He thanked the Telangana Publications for arranging a useful seminar to the students. Dean Dr. Arif Dean and other faculty members were present.