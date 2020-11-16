Follow Telangana model in house-tax, says CPM

By | AP Bureau | Published: 8:28 pm

Visakhapatnam: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has urged the Andhra Pradesh government to follow the Telangana model and reduce house-tax by half in the wake of Covid-19 and economic crisis.

Welcoming the Telangana government’s decision to give 50 per cent concession for those paying up to Rs 15,000 in GHMC limits and up to Rs 10,000 in other municipalities, CPM city secretary Dr. B Gangarao said it should be followed in Andhra Pradesh as well as the State was reeling under caronavirus, lack of employment, economy slowdown and other aspects which hit the general public. He also demanded the government to drop the move to fix property tax on the basis of property value instead of rental value.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .