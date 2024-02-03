Followers of Raghavendra Rao create ruckus at party meeting

Supporters of the suspended BRS leader Vanama Raghavendra Rao, also known as Raghava, caused a disturbance at the Kothagudem Assembly constituency review meeting on Saturday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 February 2024, 08:12 PM

Kothagudem: The followers of suspended BRS leader Vanama Raghavendra Rao alias Raghava created a ruckus at the party Kothagudem Assembly constituency review meeting here on Saturday.

The meeting was organised to review the reasons for the party’s defeat in the Assembly elections and to prepare the cadres for upcoming Parliament elections.

Former minister S Niranjan Reddy, MP Nama Nageswara Rao and former MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao attended the meeting.

While the meeting was going on, Raghavendra Rao’s followers S Anudeep, Navatan, Kasula Venkat and others started shouting slogans demanding to withdraw the suspension order against their leader and also to call him on to the dais. The melee continued for some time even as the former minister, former MLA and MP tried to pacify them.

Later, over 30 leaders and cadres of the party, submitted a memorandum to Niranjan Reddy and Nageswara Rao in support of lifting the suspension order.

Niranjan Reddy and Nageswara Rao stated that they would take the matter to the notice of the high command.The leaders asked the cadres to prepare for the Parliament elections and work for the victory of the party’s candidate.

Niranjan Reddy said the BRS lost power with a slight difference and votes of new generation voters damaged the party’s poll prospects.