BRS govt filled 1.61 lakh jobs during its tenure: Vinod Kumar

Vinod Kumar participated in Choppadandi constituency BRS party workers meeting held in Gangadhara mandal headquarters on Saturday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 February 2024, 06:58 PM

BRS leader B Vinod Kumar addressing party workers meeting held in Gangadhara on Saturday.

Karimnagar: Senior BRS leader and former MP B Vinod Kumar informed that BRS government filled 1.61 lakh government jobs during its ten year tenure. The Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and MLC Kodandaram should tell whether the employees recruited by the previous government were provided salaries during the last two months.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that it was ridiculous on the part of the CM to claim that 7,000 staff nurse jobs were filled by the congress government. It was the previous BRS government that gave notification and conducted the exam. Besides staff nurse jobs, exams for 40,000 other jobs were also conducted but failed to complete the recruitment process due to court cases. Another 32,000 vacancies were also identified in different government departments.

He dared the congress government to give notification for 2 lakh jobs vacant in various departments by February.

Earlier, only 7,778 MW power used to be generated in the state. After the formation of the separate state, it has been enhanced to 26,000 MW under the leadership of former CM K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Informing that Telangana was developed on all fronts in the BRS government, he said that they never made publicity of the development done during the last ten years. However, both Congress and BJP betrayed the public by spreading wrong propaganda.

Talking about Karimnagar parliament segment, BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar has done nothing for the development of the constituency during the last five years. He expressed confidence to hoist the pink flag on Karimnagar parliament constituency in the next Lok Sabha elections.