Foot-tapping melody ‘Peechu Mithaay’ from ‘Raayan’ out now

After providing a mass treat with the first single, the makers of this action thriller released a foot-tapping melody featuring Sundeep Kishan and Aparna.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 May 2024, 04:01 PM

Hyderabad: Sundeep Kishan and Aparna Balamurali will be seen as one of the lead pairs in National Award-winning superstar Dhanush’s landmark 50th movie ‘Raayan’.

Composer A R Rahman scored a contrasting tune. This one is a romantic melody with groovy beats. Sundeep Kishan and Aparna’s steamy romance adds more spice to the song sung beguilingly by Vijay Prakash and Haripriya. The lyrics by Ramajogayya Sastry describe the romantic urge of the lead pair for each other.

Dhanush wields the megaphone for the second time for ‘Raayan’. Kalidas Jayaram will be seen in a crucial role in the movie produced by Sun Pictures. SJ Surya, Selvaraghavan, and Dhushara Vijayan are the other prominent cast.

‘Raayan’ is set for worldwide release on June 13 and Asian Suresh Entertainment LLP will release the Telugu version.