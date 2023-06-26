It’s a wrap for Sundeep Kishan’s ‘Ooru Peru Bhairava Kona’

The movie is directed by Vi Anand and features Sundeep Kishan, Varsha Bollamma, and Kavya Thapar as lead characters.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:04 PM, Mon - 26 June 23

Hyderabad: Sundeep Kishan’s upcoming film ‘Ooru Peru Bhairava Kona’ has wrapped up it shoot, as shared by the actor on his Instagram handle. Posting the update along with a couple of pictures, Sundeep wrote: “And it’s a wrap for#ooruperubhairavakona, 2 years of this beautiful journey with most beautiful hearts filled with pure love for cinema.. @vi_anand @anilsunkara1 @rajdanda @akentsofficial @hasyamovies (sic).”

Telugu cinema’s young and promising actor Sundeep has been doing multiple films in different genres. The actor teamed up with the unique and talented director VI Anand for his 28th film with a different subject again. The film belongs to the fantasy genre. The makers announced the title of the movie and released the first look on the occasion of the actor’s birthday on May 7.

The film gets an interesting title, ‘Ooru peru bhairavakona’. A fantasy world is created for the film and Sundeep can be seen with a mysterious wand in his hand. The fury of the huge moon can be seen in the background. It’s a VI Anand mark poster that creates immense excitement among the audience.

— Nithya Shree Sangameshwar