Football commentator Ghaus Mohammad felicitated in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:32 PM, Fri - 16 September 22

Ghouse Mohammad has been felicitated on the sidelines of the 61st Subroto Cup by the Indian Air Force for his contribution to the tournament

Hyderabad: Noted commentator and former footballer from New Delhi, Ghouse Mohammad has been felicitated on the sidelines of the 61st Subroto Cup by the Indian Air Force for his contribution to the tournament as a player – he competed in 1978 and 79 – and as a commentator.

He completed a record 25 finals as a commentator for the tournament. Ghaus, who was a goalkeeper in his playing days with the Delhi team, had covered several important tournaments, including Beijing Olympics in 2008.

He also lent his voice to several big tournaments to different media organizations. He is a regular feature in Indian football commentary in Hindi. Apart from football, he also gives commentary for hockey, boxing, archery and several other disciplines. He is currently working in the Liaison Wing in Telangana Bhawan.