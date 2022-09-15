Hyderabad: Sports Minister inaugurates training camps at LB Stadium

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:02 PM, Thu - 15 September 22

Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud inaugurated the training camps for the upcoming National Games, at the LB Stadium

Hyderabad: Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud inaugurated the training camps for the upcoming National Games, at the LB Stadium on Thursday.

The 230-member strong contingent from Telangana is going to participate in 26 disciplines in the upcoming National Games scheduled to be held in Gujarat from September 29 to October 12.

Speaking on this , the Minister said, “We are proud of our athletes who won medals in the Commonwealth Games. Telangana State stood second in the country in medal tally. I hope our athletes will perform well to their best of abilities and win laurels to the State in the upcoming National Games”.

The Sports Authority of Telangana State chairman, A venkateshwar Reddy, Telangana Olympic Association president Jagadesh Yadav and others were present at the event.