Footballer Toni passes away

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 1:05 pm

Hyderabad: Cantonment football became poorer with the demise of S Toni, who passed away on Sunday morning. He was 71. He is survived by his wife, two sons and three daughters.

Founder of Shastri Soccer Football Club in Trimulgherry, which was established in 1963, was passionate about the game and he unearthed young talents by organizing many junior tournaments, like the Sachdev Football tournament, in and around Cantonment in Secunderabad. He also maintained the Susai Junior Football Club.

Toni played for AP Police before joining IDL. He took VRS in 1975 and was actively involved in the game as a player, coach, organiser and administrator. He was the vice president of the Telangana Football Association.

Former Indian captain Victor Amalraj mourned the death of Toni. “He was an excellent organizer. He would focus on the junior talent and some of them went on to play in the Nationals. It is a huge loss to football, particularly the Cantonment clubs,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, the Telangana football Association conducted an online condolence meeting. The TFA office bearers, referees and senior players attended the online condolence meeting, according to GP Palguna, secretary of TFA.

A two-minute silence was observed at Gymkhana ground on Sunday.

