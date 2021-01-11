For tomorrow’s creators of entertainment media world

Full Sail alumni have worked on countless award-winning projects with individual recognition including OSCAR®, Emmy®, GRAMMY®, ADDY®, MTV Video Music Award, and Video Game Award honours.

By | Prof. KP Singh | Published: 12:30 am 5:12 pm

Located in Winter Park, Florida, just outside of Orlando, Full Sail University was established in 1979 as a recording arts institution and later relocated to Florida in 1980. Full Sail is a graduate and undergraduate degree-granting institution offering on-campus and online degree programmes in areas related to Art & Design, Business, Film & Television, Games, Media & Communications, Music & Recording, Sports, and Technology.

Full Sail alumni have worked on countless award-winning projects with individual recognition including OSCAR®, Emmy®, GRAMMY®, ADDY®, MTV Video Music Award, and Video Game Award honours. Full Sail’s community consists of 21,000+ students, 2,300+ full-time equivalent employees, 78,900+ graduates, and 600+ educators with academic and professional credentials. Called “The Harvard of Game Schools” by Tips & Tricks Magazine, Full Sail University has 100+ labs and studios to provide students with all the required experience with various practical dimensions of their programs. As many as 113 Full Sail graduates worked on 24 Oscar-nominated projects, 20 Full Sail graduates worked on 10 Emmy-winning projects and several others have worked on 18 Grammy-winning Album of the Year that released over the past 25 years. Full Sail is accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges to award associate, Bachelor’s, and Master’s degrees in audio, design, computer animation and business.

In May 2012, Full Sail University and WWE launched a partnership to bring live tapings of WWE NXT to the Full Sail campus and create a scholarship fund for students. Over the years, this partnership has resulted in hundreds of hours of practical production experience for students, multiple career networking opportunities for students and grads, and hundreds of thousands of dollars in scholarship awards. From game studios, to venues, to boardrooms and film sets, its classrooms are designed to look and feel like industry production environments. This unique approach helps to prepare students for the entertainment media world they want to join after graduation.

Rankings

• Out of the 62 colleges in Florida, Full Sail University is ranked at #50.

• According to the Florida Association of Postsecondary Schools & Colleges (FAPSC), Full Sail University was named the “School/College of the Year” in the years of 2008, 2011, 2014, 2016, and 2019.

• The university’s music program was named 1 of the 5 “Best Music Programs” in the country by Rolling Stone magazine and one of the “Best Music Departments” in the country in Schools That Rock: The Rolling Stone College Guide.

• Among the top music colleges in the USA, Full Sail was named one of the “Top 25 Music Schools” by The Hollywood Reporter in 2016.

• The Wrap Magazine has named Full Sail University as one of the “Top 50 Film Schools” for the last four consecutive years.

• The university was named one of the “Top Schools to Study Game Design – Graduate & Undergraduate” by The Princeton Review in 2018.

Full Sail University has many distinguished alumni. Some notable names in the list include Michael Barber — musician and entrepreneur; Adam Wingard-director, editor, and cinematographer; Corrin Campbell – singer; Sebastian Krys-audio engineer; Deraj — American Hip-Hop musician; Chad Crawford — television presenter; Ryan Connolly-filmmaker and presenter; Collie Buddz — singer; Mohammad Alavi – famous video-game developer; Ashish Manchanda — entertainment entrepreneur; Steven C Miller — screenwriter and director; Phil Tan — audio engineer; Scott Stenzel — American racing driver; and Adam Best — author, entrepreneur, and producer.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .