Foreigners in PM Modi’s Gujarat election campaign raise eyebrows

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:11 AM, Thu - 24 November 22

Hyderabad: The BJP is allegedly using foreigners for campaigning on its behalf in Gujarat in violation of Indian election laws. A video released by the Gujarat unit of BJP on social media, which is going viral, was reportedly shot during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s electoral public meeting in Gujarat on Wednesday.

In the video footage shared by the BJP Gujarat unit on its official Twitter account, the foreigners can be heard terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a great leader. “You have a great leader. Hope everything will grow and become better. So, trust your leader. He is much more powerful. A lot of people came to listen to their leader to give him respect and show their love. Hope for the best future,” one of the foreigners is heard saying.

Raising objection over the usage of foreigners on the Indian poll campaign, All India Trinamool Congress national spokesperson Saket Gokhale took up the issue with the Election Commission of India, pointing out that the foreigners wearing the party flags, campaigning for the BJP and speaking about how the people of Gujarat should vote for BJP. He stated that it tantamounts to serious foreign interference in Indian elections.

Shocking: Foreigners are being used by BJP for campaigning in Gujarat in complete violation of election laws. Also, the foreigners sound Russian raising serious questions of interference in elections. Have written to ECI demanding URGENT action. @SpokespersonECI @CEOGujarat pic.twitter.com/Kha1YIVPet — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) November 24, 2022



He wanted the ECI to initiate immediate action and also notify the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) to act against the foreign nationals campaigning in Gujarat polls.

“Also, the foreigners sound Russian raising serious questions of interference in elections,” Sakhet Gokhale tweeted.