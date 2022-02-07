Forest cover up 3 percent in Telangana

Monday, February 7, 2022
TelanganaForest cover up 3 percent in Telangana

By Telangana Today
Published: 7th Feb 2022 11:31 pm

Hyderabad: Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar on Monday said the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has said that the green cover in Telangana had increased by three per cent.

The Rajya Sabha MP tweeted: “Yes, It’s official. The Ministry goes on record saying that forest cover has been increased by 3% in our Telangana and stood first in the country in terms of percentage. The stalwart behind this is none other than our Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. Anything’s possible with KCR garu (sic).

“The Chief Minister’s vision and resilience safeguard us in an effective way. He’s second to none in respect of overall development of the State. No one would come close to him. What he DOES today the world THINKS tomorrow. Another diamond in his crown (sic)”, he tweeted.

The Rajya Sabha MP tweeted these details while sharing the reply of union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupendar Yadav to a question by MPs Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo and Jayanta Kumar Roy in Lok Sabha on Monday.

