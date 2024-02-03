Telangana: Forest department issues order to capture leopard

By Telangana Today Updated On - 3 February 2024, 06:25 PM

Hyderabad: People in different villages of Narayanpet and Wanaparthy districts can heave a sigh of relief as the Forest department issued orders to local forest officials to capture leopard, which was involved in killing cattle in the two districts. Complaints of leopard killing the cattle in different villages of Narayanpet and Wanaparthy have increased recently.

About a dozen complaints are lodged annually from different villages under Kosgi and Dhanwad mandals of Narayanpet. Though, there have been cattle killing cases, there were no reports of leopard attacking humans, local forest officials said.

Since last few days, a few cases of domestic cattle being killed by leopard have been reported to the Forest Officers in Narayanpet and Wanaparthy districts. The local villagers have also been approaching the Forest Officers to initiate necessary measures for protecting their cattle from the leopard.

After the matter was examined by Chief Wildlife Warden MC Pargain, the department issued orders to capture the leopard to avoid further loss of cattle, besides threat to human life and preventing human-animal conflict.

As per the instructions, the Narayanpet forest officials are making necessary arrangements to capture the leopard. Cage traps would be laid at strategic locations to capture the leopard in a couple of days. After capturing the animal, it will be released into the Forest area of Amrabad Tiger Reserve.

A fortnight ago, a male leopard that strolled into the fields of Kamsanpally village of Damaragidda mandal in Narayanpet was found sick and had died while being shifted for treatment.