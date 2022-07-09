| Forest Flame Has The Edge In Bengaluru Feature

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:17 PM, Sat - 9 July 22

File Photo.

Bengaluru: The Sulaiman S Attaollahi-trained Forest Flame, who is in fine form, is poised to complete a hat-trick in the Maharaja’s Gold Cup (Grade-II) 2200 metres, terms for horses 4 years old and over, the feature event of the races to be held here on Sunday.

False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.15 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Dawn Rising 1, Fierce Fighter 2, Perfect Halo 3

2. Copper Sunrise 1, Anne Boleyn 2, Ocean Dunes 3

3. Multistarrer 1, Forever Together 2, Caracas 3

4. Forest Flame 1, Zuccarelli 2, Theon 3

5. Gimme 1, Prime Abbess 2, Victoria Punch 3

6. Flying Quest 1, Classic Charm 2, Ultimate Striker 3

7. Red Lucifer 1, Another Rainbow 2, Rightly Noble 3

Day’s Best: Gimme.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, & 7.

First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.