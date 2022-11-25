Forest section officer dies of heart stroke in Tirupati

Forest Section Officer, Vasala Sai Prasad died of heart stroke in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh on Friday morning.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:41 PM, Fri - 25 November 22

Forest Section Officer, Vasala Sai Prasad died of heart stroke in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh on Friday morning.

Jagtial: Forest Section Officer, Vasala Sai Prasad died of heart stroke in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh on Friday morning.

Sai Prasad developed the heart stroke while he was moving to Tirupati to have a darshan of Lord Venkateshwara Swamy through stair way. Other devotees tried to shift him to hospital. However, he breathed his last on his way to hospital.

Also Read Health and Tech: Study finds sauna therapy boosts heart health

A native of Korutla town, Sai Prasad used to work as FSO in Mahadevpur, Jayashankar Bhupalpally district. He is survived by wife, daughter and son.