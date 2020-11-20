Forester, two others escape from tiger attack in Asifabad 

Source said that a female forest beat officer, her husband and basecamp staffer were trailed by a tiger which was on the prowl in the wild, when the three were on their way to Balaji Anukoda by two motorbikes.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A forest official and two others managed to escape from being attacked by a tiger in the forests of Balaji Anukuda village in Chintalamanepalli mandal on Thursday. They were returning from Gangapur after creating awareness over protection of tigers. The incident came to light on Friday.

Source said that a female forest beat officer, her husband and basecamp staffer were trailed by a tiger which was on the prowl in the wild, when the three were on their way to Balaji Anukoda by two motorbikes. The staffer who heard roars of the big cat was shocked and frozen for a moment after spotting it in the bushes. He could alert the forester and her husband by waving hands.

“The three returned to Gangapur and took another route to reach their destination. One of them would have been attacked had they went ahead. They were terrified by the sighting of the carnivore on the roadside. A big cat, which strayed into the wild of this region from neighboring Maharastra’s Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve, was searching for a habitat for the past few days,” stated a source.

Meanwhile, a tiger reportedly attempted to attack on the herd of goats in Kethini village of Chintalamanepalli mandal on Friday evening. It however, did not kill the domestic animals. It fled the spot when the shepherd raised alarm. Locals expressed concern over their safety following the sighting of the solitary animal on the fringes of the wild and in agriculture fields.

It may be recalled that a tiger tried to attack oxen on the outskirts of Yetiguda village in Bejjur mandal three days back. On November 11, Sidam Vignesh (23) was killed by a tiger when he was gathering leaves on the outskirts of Digida village in Dahegaon mandal. The forest department granted ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the youngster.

