Form teams to prevent tank breaches in Hyderabad: CM KCR

He wanted at least 12 special teams to be formed to examine the tanks in the city from time to time and take the necessary measures to prevent any untoward incident.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has asked the official machinery to be on high alert to ensure that tanks and lakes in Hyderabad city are not breached due to heavy rains and flash floods.

He wanted at least 12 special teams to be formed to examine the tanks in the city from time to time and take the necessary measures to prevent any untoward incident. The CM spoke to Principal Secretary (Water Resources) Rajat Kumar in this regard on Wednesday.

“Hyderabad received heavy rains which were unprecedented in the last hundred years. This has resulted in heavy floodwater inflows. Besides the floodwater in the city, water from the tanks in surrounding areas also entered the city. All the tanks are overflowing with water” Rao told officials, according to a press release here on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister pointed out that the Met department forecast chances of more heavy rains. He asked the official machinery to be on a high alert. As the tanks in city are full and with floodwater inflows coming into them there was every likelihood tank breaches leading to more damages. Hence, the CM directed for formation of at least 15 special teams with water Resources department officials and staff to examine each and every tank and lake in the city. The teams should Identify the tanks likely to breach and take precautionary measures. In the event of a breach, they should take up repairs immediately.

Chandrashekhar Rao was particular that people living in low lying and vulnerable areas be alerted and shifted to safer places,” the CM instructed.

