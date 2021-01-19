Former bureaucrat, author Narendra Luther passes away in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Former civil servant and author Narendra Luther passed away here in the city on Tuesday morning.
Luther had carved a niche for himself with his active involvement in the history and culture of Hyderabad and was also engaged in conservation activities playing a key role in the Society to Save Rocks.
His funeral is being held at Vaikunta Mahaprasthanam, Whisper Valley, this evening at 4 pm.
