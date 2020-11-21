Former corporator Khaja Bilal returns to MIM

By | Published: 11:56 pm

Hyderabad: Four years after quitting the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, former corporator Khaja Bilal returned to the party fold on Saturday. Bilal who once served as a corporator from Rein Bazaar division had joined the Congress party after quitting the MIM four years back.

Today, Bilal along with a few other party workers met MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi at his residence. Three days ago, another leader Mohd Ghouse had rejoined the AIMIM after being with Congress for four years.

