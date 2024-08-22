Former DRDO chief Satheesh Reddy joins BITS Pilani Hyderabad

By Yuvraj Akula Updated On - 22 August 2024, 07:28 PM

BITS Hyderabad Director Dr Soumyo Mukherji welcoming Dr. G Satheesh Reddy.

Hyderabad: After playing a pivotal role in advancing India’s defence capabilities through numerous high-impact projects and innovations, DRDO former chairman and ex-scientific advisor to Raksha Mantri, Dr. G Satheesh Reddy joined the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani, Hyderabad Campus, as the Distinguished Senior Professor in the Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering

“After nearly 39 years at DRDO, continuing my research in an academic setting is a natural step,” Dr Reddy said.

In his new role, Dr. Reddy will be at the forefront of research and academic leadership in the department. He will focus on guiding advanced research initiatives in the Center for Research Excellence in National Security located in BITS Pilani, Hyderabad campus.

“The BITS Pilani has long been a partner in research initiatives, and the establishment of (CRENS) here is particularly compelling. I look forward to contributing to the center and collaborating with industry, security agencies, and start-ups to drive innovation and technological advancements for national security,” Dr. Reddy said.

Dr. Reddy’s experience is expected to strengthen the department’s research initiatives and elevate its academic programmes, the varsity said, adding that his addition is a testament to the university’s commitment to fostering excellence in engineering education and research.