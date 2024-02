| Former Minister G Chinna Reddy Appointed As State Planning Board Vice Chairman

State Government has appointed former Minister G Chinna Reddy as Vice Chairman of Telangana State Planning Board

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 February 2024, 04:16 PM

Hyderabad: The State Government has appointed former Minister G Chinna Reddy as Vice Chairman of Telangana State Planning Board in the rank of cabinet Minister.

Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari issued orders to this effect on Saturday.

