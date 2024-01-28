Group-I notification: Will the wait get longer?

The Congress government might miss the February 1 deadline as, so far, there have been no clearances from the Finance Department for recruiting new vacancies.

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 28 January 2024, 11:00 PM

Hyderabad: With just three days left, will the Congress government live up to its poll promise of notifying the Group-I notification? This happens to be the question in the minds of unemployed youth and government job aspirants in the State. As part of its election manifesto for the Legislative Assembly, the Congress had promised to fill two lakh jobs within one year of forming the government.

Accordingly, it has come out with a job calendar mentioning the dates of notifications for various vacancies, including the Groups in two phases with the Group-I notification scheduled for February 1.

The Congress had also announced that it would notify Group-II on April 1 under the first phase, with the second phase notification scheduled for December 15. Further, teacher job aspirants have been assured of a mega District Selection Committee (DSC).

Similarly, the notification dates for the Group-III and IV vacancies, besides for assistant executive engineers and AEE posts in different departments, agriculture, horticulture and veterinary officers, assistant motor car vehicle inspector, transport, excise and police constables, polytechnic, junior and degree lecturers have also been announced by the party.

However, it appears that the Congress government might miss the February 1 deadline as, so far, there have been no clearances from the Finance Department for recruiting new vacancies. The recruitment process involves a nod from the Finance Department to the recruiting agency, such as the TSPSC, following which, the departments concerned places the indents giving out eligibility details, roster points and syllabus, among other information. Even if everything is in place, the recruiting agency takes at least one week to 10 days to issue a fresh notification.

The BRS government, through the TSPSC, had announced 26 notifications, notifying a total of 17,285 vacancies, including 503 Group-I, 783 Group-II, 1,375 Group-III and 8,180 Group-IV, in 2022. Meanwhile, the newly constituted TSPSC team, headed by former Telangana DGP M Mahendar Reddy, is learnt to be studying the commission’s functioning, recruitment process, pending notifications and results to be declared.