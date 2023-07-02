Former MLA’s staffer found hanging in Siddipet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:50 AM, Sun - 2 July 23

Siddipet: MD Nazeer (35), who worked as PA to former Dubbaka MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy, was found hanging near the Padmanayaka Function Hall in Siddipet town on Sunday morning.

Nazeer had worked as PA to Ramalinga Reddy until the former’s death in 2020. Nazeer was suffering from prolonged illness. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Three Town Police have registered a case and shifted the body to the Government Hospital Siddipet for autopsy.