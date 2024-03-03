Former YSRCP MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu joins TDP

The former MP joined the opposition party at a public meeting in Palnadu district. Devarayalu joined the TDP in the presence of Naidu at Dachepalli in Gurzala constituency of Palnadu district.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 3 March 2024, 12:32 PM

Amaravati: In another boost to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) ahead of the elections in Andhra Pradesh, former YSRCP MP from Narasaraopet, Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, joined the party on Saturday.

The MP had quit the YSRCP in January after Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Reddy asked him to contest from the Guntur parliamentary seat. We have only 50 days until the elections, and we need to prepare diligently. This is not merely a contest between two families or two communities. It transcends individual interests; it is about addressing the issues facing the people of Palnadu, securing their future, and advancing Palnadu’s development projects,said Devarayalu.