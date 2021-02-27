Former Zaheerabad MLA Chengal Baganna passes away

Chengal Baganna is the only non-Congress MLA to win as Zaheerabad MLA until 2014

Sangareddy: Former Zaheerabad MLA Chengal Baganna (70) passed away due to prolonged illness while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad on Friday. Baganna is the only non-Congress MLA to win as Zaheerabad MLA until 2014.

The Congress had won from the constituency a record 12 times. He had also contested the 2004 Assembly elections against Fariduddin but lost. Baganna, who later joined the BJP, had contested as an MP candidate from Zaheerabad Lok Sabha constituency in 2009, but lost.

Baganna, who did not even own a house, was known for simplicity and lived in a rented house in Zaheerabad town till his last breath.

KCR condoles

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed shock over the demise of Chengal Baganna. He said Baganna had dedicated his life for public service and was a role model for today’s generation of leaders. He conveyed his condolences to the members of bereaved family.

