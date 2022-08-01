Former ZPTC member hacked to death in Sircilla

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Former ZPTC member, Manne Narsimhulu (52) was hacked to death in Kothapalli of Ghambhiraopet mandal. Former ZPTC of Domakonda mandal of Kamareddy district, Narsimhulu was attacked with an axe by an unknown person near Kothapalli of Ghambhiraopet mandal late on Sunday night. He sustained severe injuries on head, ear and hand in the attack.

Alerted family members shifted him to Yashoda hospital in Hyderabad where he breathed his last while undergoing treatment on Monday morning. Based on the complaint lodged by the family members, police registered the case and began investigation.