World Environment Day: Saplings planted on RGUKT-Basar campus

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:15 PM, Mon - 5 June 23

RGUKT VC Prof Venkat Ramana plants saplings on the premise of the campus in Basar on Monday

Nirmal: Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT)-Basar vice-chancellor Prof Venkata Ramana along with director Prof Sathish Kumar planted saplings on the premises of the campus to mark World Environment Day on Monday.

Ramana said a slew of events were organized by the university to protect the environment. He stated that everyone was responsible for protecting mother nature.

warming and climate change pose a serious threat to the very existence of humans. Emissions of carbon dioxide cause an increase of temperatures, which leads to displacement of lakhs of people in future.

The vice-chancellor urged the citizens to make changes in their lifestyle in order to prevent climate change and adverse impact of global warming. Teachers, non-teaching staff and students took part in the event.