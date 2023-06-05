World Environment Day: Saplings planted on RGUKT-Basar campus

RGUKT-Basar vice-chancellor Prof Venkata Ramana along with director Prof Sathish Kumar planted saplings on the premises of the campus
Nirmal: Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT)-Basar vice-chancellor Prof Venkata Ramana along with director Prof Sathish Kumar planted saplings on the premises of the campus to mark World Environment Day on Monday.
Ramana said a slew of events were organized by the university to protect the environment. He stated that everyone was responsible for protecting mother nature.
warming and climate change pose a serious threat to the very existence of humans. Emissions of carbon dioxide cause an increase of temperatures, which leads to displacement of lakhs of people in future.
The vice-chancellor urged the citizens to make changes in their lifestyle in order to prevent climate change and adverse impact of global warming. Teachers, non-teaching staff and students took part in the event.