Environment walk held at NTPC Ramagundam

National Thermal Power Corporation (Ramagundam & Telangana) conducted an ‘Environment Walk’ on Monday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:40 PM, Mon - 5 June 23

Peddapalli: On the occasion of World Environment Day, the National Thermal Power Corporation (Ramagundam & Telangana) conducted an ‘Environment Walk’ on Monday.

Executive Director, NTPC, Sunil Kumar flagged off the walk at the fruit garden area with top officials of the corporation, Scouts, children, students, teachers and principals from neighbouring schools, CISF, media and people from all walks of life participating.

Environment Engineer, RO Ramagundam, Telangana State Pollution Control Board, Bikshapathi, NTPC CGM (Project) Prasenjit Pal, GM (O&M) Atul Kamalakar Desai and others also participated in the walk.