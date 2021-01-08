Foundation laid for NAC centre in Nizamabad

By | Published: 12:50 am

Nizamabad: Road and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy on Thursday laid foundation for National Academy of Construction (NAC) training centre near the IT park. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that NAC centre would come in handy for the unemployed youth and migrant labour. “Lakhs of youth from the state are migrating to the Gulf countries in search of employment and are facing problems over there due to lack of skills.

Following this, I requested the Chief Minister to sanction NAC centre in Nizamabad. The centre would be constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 6.20 crore,” the Minister said. The Minister informed that NAC certified courses are having good demand in middle east countries. The NAC centre will also provide training to engineering graduates and provide employment. Nizamabad urban MLA Bigala Ganesh Gupta, Mayor Neethu Kiran and MLC’s Rajeshwar, Akula Lalitha and others participated.

