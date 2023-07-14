Foundation laid for Telangana’s first multi-product logistics park

The park, which is the MPL Group’s first investment in the integrated logistics sector, will see an investment of Rs.750 crore and employment potential of 2,750.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:06 PM, Fri - 14 July 23

Hyderabad: Principal Secretary (Industries) Jayesh Ranjan on Thursday laid the foundation stone for the State’s first multi-product, multi-purpose logistics park in Chityal of Nalgonda.

The park, which is the MPL Group’s first investment in the integrated logistics sector, will see an investment of Rs.750 crore and employment potential of 2,750. This logistics facility is spread over 50 acres and has a railway siding to a tune of 2000 metres, according to an official press release.

Situated strategically towards eastern side of Hyderabad, the facility is 60 km away from the Outer Ring Road and 20 km from the proposed regional ring road. The facility spans a range of innovative features, designed to streamline supply chain operations and accelerate regional trade, including a private railway siding connecting to the main trunk line, cold chain aggregation of five lakh square feet and one lakh sft storage for ICD with an integrated food processing park.

Highlighting the efforts by the State government since State formation, Jayesh Ranjan said Chityal was one of the primary locations identified and most feasible for establishing a logistics hub. The potential inbound and outbound cargo for this region is balanced with growth across food processing, cement, iron and other heavy industries.

“MPL’s integrated approach for shaping this facility as a multi-product logistics hub is commendable and we are confident that this would help us realise export potential of Nalgonda and the hinterlands,” he said.

Commenting on their choice of setting up of the multi product logistics park in Telangana, MPL Group managing director Vinod Kumar Agarwal said with the logistics park, they were planning to connect farmers and MSME business of the region to the world through affordable logistics and world-class warehousing.