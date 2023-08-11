Founder Kashif Xaveria introduces Pikkar, a disruptive ride-sharing app for Hyderabadis

Offering its customers a rapid bike experience, an economical auto experience and a premium and comfortable cab experience, Pikkar is now set to embark on its journey to provide the Hyderabadis with a great commuting experience.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:16 PM, Fri - 11 August 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad, the city of Nizams, is set to welcome Pikkar, a new ride-sharing app that claims to offer a unique and driver-oriented pricing model and promises a shift in the app-based cabs industry that has never been seen before. Offering its customers a rapid bike experience, an economical auto experience and a premium and comfortable cab experience, Pikkar is now set to embark on its journey to provide the Hyderabadis with a quick, convenient and comfortable commuting experience. What sets it apart is the balance of ease and equal priority that it offers to riders and commuters, both.

According to sources, Pikkar only charges its drivers a nominal subscription fee starting from Rs. One Thousand a month and does not take a commission from their earnings (like its competitors), The Pikkar app is designed in such a way that it’s bound to give drivers more control over their earnings and make it easier for them to earn a living, without worrying too much about third-party commissions or having to overcharge its customers. This is a flat subscription fee regardless of how many rides drivers give. This means that drivers can earn as much as they have the potential to earn without having to worry about giving up a percentage of their earnings to the app. This unique pricing model also allows Pikkar and its drivers to offer competitive prices to commuters. Rates will be calculated based on distance and time, and Pikkar will strive to keep these rates lower than the rates of other ride-sharing apps.

This makes Pikkar a more affordable option for commuters and helps drivers to attract more riders. In a statement, Mr. Ashok Yadav, 36, the driver, commented, “In times when commissions for the ride-sharing apps are skyrocketing, Pikkar offers a model that is not just monetarily lucrative but also grants us, the cab drivers, an autonomy to do as many rides as we want to do in a day”.

In another statement, Mr. Urvesh Tyagi, 32, an engineer who commutes within Gachibowli on weekdays, said, “Pikkar can be a breath of fresh air in this highly competitive and monopolized ride-sharing space, as at least there will be no surge and drivers will not go on strike due to increased commissions, all thanks to this new entrant”.

According to our data, Uber and Ola drivers have at least struck once a year every year in the last five years to demand a proportionate share out of their earnings as the commission percentages have significantly grown year on year, and Pikkar can leverage this problem and position itself in this competitive industry starting from home ground Hyderabad.

Pikkar is currently only available in Hyderabad, but the company plans to expand to other cities in India in the near future. The app is available for download on Google Play and App Store. Pikkar’s unique pricing model is first of a kind, and its driver-friendly features could make Pikkar the preferred ride-sharing app for drivers and commuters in India. Pikkar is not here to replace Ola or Uber but to position itself uniquely in this high-demand market where there is adequate space for existing players and fresher, younger and more innovative entrants.