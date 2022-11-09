Hyderabad: Founder of period care brand receives accolades

Hyderabad: Founder of a period care brand Lemme Be, Devidutta Dash received the Women Ahead 2022 award from IT Minister KT Rama Rao on the occasion of the 7th T-Hub Foundation Day on Wednesday. She runs Lemme Be, a Hyderabad-based company that focuses on period care products and educational content to support young menstruators.

Dash was recognised and honoured for executing and building a scalable business. She started Lemme Be in 2020 along with Vinod Abrol with an aim to provide comfortable and safer periods to women.

“I am honoured and humbled by this distinguished award. I am also blessed to have an amazing team and colleagues, who have assisted me in spearheading and achieving our goals,” says Devidutta, adding that the award has been monumental in recognising their efforts.

The digital-first brand has a special range of products exclusively for teens and young adults, which prioritises comfort that is trendy, affordable, and sustainable.

Along with sanitary napkins, they sell menstrual cups designed especially for teenagers, heat patches, and tampons. They also have curated combos for heavy period days and brand merch on sale.

Lemme Be operates intending to initiate positive dialogues and open conversations on menstrual health management. Apart from its growing presence in other parts of India, Dubai, and Australian markets, the company is rapidly growing its physical presence with a total of 58 SKUs.