Hyderabad based Lemme Be raises Rs 13.5 crore

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:20 PM, Wed - 29 June 22

Devidutta Dash, Founder, Lemme Be

Hyderabad: Hyderabad based Lemme Be, which is into offering menstrual hygiene products, said it raised Rs 13.5 crore including Rs 11.5 cr in equity and Rs two crore in debt. The Pre-Series A funding round was led by investors – Multiply Ventures, Wami Capital, Sattva Family office, Anicut Capital AIF and Grip Investment.

Lemme Be will use this capital to strengthen its marketing activities, faster deliveries, and enhancing its retail presence. It will expand to new markets like Dubai, US and Australia. It will also invest in research and product development. Its has are organic pads, tampons, pantyliners, menstrual cups and discs, period planners and others in its product portfolio.

“Period care as a category in India lacks research and open conversation and has been unable to create a habit shift for users to sustainable options,” said Devidutta Dash, CEO and Founder of Lemme Be.

“The period space has for a long time ignored sustainability. Companies have marketed disposable period products for decades but haven’t always been transparent about the ingredients used to make them. Period care has to be sustainable,” said Sanjay Ramakrishnan, Partner at Multiply Ventures.

Its turnover is about Rs 10 crore. It is currently procuring products from India and China. It now has 70 people working for it. Lemme Be products are available on its website and popular e-commerce sites.