Telangana Assembly passes four bills again to resend them to Governor Tamilisai

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:22 PM, Fri - 4 August 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Legislative Assembly on Friday passed four bills for second time and decided to resend them to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan for approval.

All the four bills were sent to her without making any changes.

Thus, the Governor is duty-bound to clear them after they are sent to her again.

The four bills passed by the Assembly are the Telangana Municipal Laws (Amendment) Bill 2022, the Telangana Public Employment (Regulation of Age of Supperannuation) (Amendment) Bill 2022, the Telangana State Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill 2022, and the Telangana Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill 2022.

