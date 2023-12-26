Four booked for social boycotting toddy tapper in Nirmal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:41 PM, Tue - 26 December 23

Toddy tapper Naresh Goud and family.

Nirmal: Four members of a village development committee were on Monday booked for alleged social boycotting a toddy topper at Pipri village in Lokeshwaram mandal on December 23.

Lokeshwarm Sub-Inspector Sai Kumar said that a case was registered against the four members of the VDC based on a complaint received from Naresh Goud from Pipri. On Saturday, Naresh Goud alleged that his family was ostracised by members of the committee when he failed to pay the contribution for development of the village, considering his weak financial contribution, three months back. He accused the members of announcing a fine of Rs 50,000 against those who buy toddy at his outlet.

