Saturday, Mar 30, 2024
By Telangana Today
Published Date - 30 March 2024, 09:40 AM
Rameshwaram Cafe Blast, Bengaluru: NIA suspects Al-Hind Islamic State’s involvement | Bengaluru News

Lucknow’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided a preacher’s home in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district, questioning him about the Rameshwaram Cafe blast. The NIA suspected the Al-Hind Islamic State module’s involvement and compared the timer and detonator devices used in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast to the Mangaluru cooker blast.

