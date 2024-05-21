BJYM demands govt to issue job notifications

In a statement, the BJYM termed the arrest of its workers as illegal and demanded that the government immediately release them.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 May 2024, 07:30 PM

File photo of CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on Tuesday condemned the arrest of its activists, who were staging a protest demanding the government to fill all the vacant posts in the State at Telangana Martyrs memorial near State assembly.

The BJYM leaders said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had promised to fill two lakh vacants posts after coming to power, but so far he had not done anything in that direction.

“Congress released the Youth Declaration during the polls and promised to fill all the vacant posts in various government departments. Though over six months have passed the government failed to issue notifications for filling posts,”they alleged.

The BJYM demanded the government to immediately release the job calender and issue notifications.