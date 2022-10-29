Four member gang of automobile thieves arrested in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:53 PM, Sat - 29 October 22

Hyderabad: The Malkajgiri police on Saturday arrested four members of a gang of automobile thieves and recovered 21 auto-rickshaws from them.

The arrested persons were identified as Maganuri Srinivas (32), Munawar Baig (25), Anwar Baig (20) and Jawed (32) – all from Karnataka.

DCP (Malkajgiri), Rakshita Murthy said Srinivas visited the city regularly and after identifying auto-rickshaws kept at isolated places, stole them. He later shifted the vehicles to Karnataka and sold it to Munawar, Anwar and Jawed, who either scrapped it or after tampering the chasis number and registration number, sold it or rented it out.

The offences were committed in Malkajgiri, Neredmet, Chandanagar, Miyapur and RC Puram. Efforts were on to nab a few more persons associated with the gang, the DCP added.