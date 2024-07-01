RC Puram police arrest three persons with 30 kg of ganja

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 July 2024, 10:32 PM

Sangareddy: Ramachandrapuram police seized 30 kg of dry ganja while it was being smuggled in an auto-rickshaw by three persons on Sunday night at Lingampally junction.

The accused were identified as MD Ismail, MD Kasim and MD Shakeer. According to RC Puram Inspector Jagannadh, the accused Ismail, who was jailed on the charge of selling ganja in 2017, befriended one Ganapathi, also a seasoned ganja peddler from Odisha. Since there was a huge demand for ganja in the Patancheru industrial area, Ismail got the ganja from Odisha with the help of Ganapathi. He was heading to Patancheru on Sunday night while two accomplices Kasim and Shakeer were following him on a two-wheeler. The police nabbed the trio and seized the auto and two-wheeler along with the ganja from their possession.