Four members of inter-state held lifting bikes in Adilabad

A special team formed by the superior, sleuths of Central Crime Station and Adilabad I town jointly took up investigations into the lifting of bikes in Adilabad town.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 16 January 2024, 10:31 AM

Superintendent of Police Gaush Alam briefs details of the arrest to pressmen in Adilabad on Monday

Adilabad: Four members of an inter-state gang were arrested on the charges of lifting two-wheelers in several parts of the district. Seven motorcycles, an auto-rickshaw, TV set, camera and silver ornaments were seized from their instance.

Briefing details of the arrest to pressmen here on Monday, Superintendent of Police Gaush Alam said that Mohammad Ajaz,, T Ajay, M Rajeshwar and Shaik Sameer from various places of the district headquarters. Syed Munwar alias Bablu Khan belonging to Kinwat in Maharashtra is still at large.

On being interrogated, the four confessed to committing the crime by forming a gang. They admitted that they stole five two-wheelers in Adilabad, while lifted an auto-rickshaw and two motorcycles in Nizamabad. They revealed that they sold two of the vehicles to Munwar and kept the remaining at their residences in Adilabad town

DSP P Srinivas, Inspectors K Satyanarayana, and D Sainath and Sub-Inspector Laxmaiah were present.