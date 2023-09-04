| Four Of Family In Ups Sambhal Kill Man For Not Withdrawing Complaint Against Them

Four of family in UP’s Sambhal kill man for not withdrawing complaint against them

By IANS Published Date - 07:31 PM, Mon - 4 September 23

Sambhal: In a shocking incident, four persons of one family murdered a shopkeeper for not withdrawing the case of molestation of his daughters.

The incident took place in Sirsi area.

The shopkeeper had lodged an FIR for molesting his daughters on July 16, and two sons of two accused are in jail in this case.

According to reports, brothers Ali Mohsin and Ali Jamin of the town came with their relatives Sahil and Danish to meet the shopkeeper and thrashed him for not withdrawing the case.

After this, they slit his throat with a knife.

The four assailants fled when the daughter raised an alarm.

When relatives and villagers came and saw, the victim was lying in a pool of blood. He was taken to the district hospital and then to a private hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

According to reports, on July 12, Wafa Abbas, Ali Jamin, Ali Mohsin, and Rustam had molested two daughters of the victim while they were going to school. The police registered an FIR four days after the incident and Wafa Abbas and Rustam were arrested.

The family of the accused were putting pressure on the victim to withdraw the complaint.

The shopkeeper’s wife has filed an FIR against the four accused.

Inspector-in-charge Vinod Kumar Mishra said that the accused Ali Mohsin has been arrested and a search is on for the rest of the accused.