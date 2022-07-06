Four persons caught by Hyderabad SHE Teams sentenced to varying jail terms

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:06 PM, Wed - 6 July 22

Hyderabad: Four persons who were caught by the She Teams on charges of harassing women were sentenced to varying jail terms.

In the first case, the She Team caught D Diwakar (23) of Miryalaguda for morphing pictures of a woman after downloading from Facebook and blackmailing her, asking to maintain a relationship with him. He was sentenced to five days in jail.

In another case, Mohd Waseem of Ferozeguda was arrested for harassing and blackmailing his girlfriend. Waseem maintained a friendly relation with the victim and both of them moved together. However, when she proposed, he refused. When the girl started avoiding him, he threatened her saying he would inform her mother-in-law in future if she did not answer his video calls. The court sentenced him to eight days in prison.

In the third case, M Shiva Kumar (31) was sent to jail for eight days. Shiva had divorced his wife a year ago and recently met his school friend. He began harassing her to marry him, following which she approached the police.

In the fourth case, the She Teams caught Taher Miya (38) of Karnataka red handed for touching women inappropriately in a market. He was sentenced to seven days of imprisonment.

In two other cases, the She Teams helped two victims get FIRs registered at Bowenpally and Kachiguda police stations.

In the first case, the Bowenpally police registered a FIR against a 58-year-old man for sending porn video clips to a woman. Raisuddin of Mallepally had got the victim’s phone number and began sending her porn clips regularly. Whenever she changed her number, he managed to get the new number and continued the harassment.

In another case T Akhil, (29) of Madhapur was arrested for cheating his girlfriend. According to the police, Akhil was in a relationship with a girl but a few days ago, he told her that he was getting engaged to another girl and would marry her because of his parents’ insistence. He also tried to convince the first girl saying he would later divorce his wife and marry her. The Kachiguda police booked a case, which was transferred to Madhapur police on jurisdictional grounds.