Four talks on Jiddu Krishnamurti teachings to be held in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:47 PM, Wed - 20 December 23

Hyderabad: Talks on Jiddu Krishnamurti teachings are being held at different locations with speaker Kishore Khairnar from December 22 to December 28.

The first talk is being held on the theme ‘Awakening of intelligence’ on Friday from 5 pm to 7 pm at Amar Society, Madhapur (Contact: 9866855551) followed by second talk on Sunday and Monday at G P Birla auditorium, on the theme ‘Observer is observed’ from 9 am to 1 pm (Contact: 9704173743 )

Hyderabad Theosophical Society, Abids will have the third and the fourth talk on December 27 and 28 from 6 pm to 8 pm.

The third talk will be on ‘Mutation of the brain cells’ and the fourth will be on ‘Creation.’ (Contact: 9704173743)