Four teams formed to nab assailants in Teldarupalli murder case: Khammam CP

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:02 PM, Mon - 15 August 22

CP Vishnu S Warrier visited Teldarupalli village in Khammam district on Monday following the murder of a TRS leader.

Khammam: Section 144 has been imposed in Khammam Rural mandal in the district, informed Commissioner of Police (CP) Vishnu S Warrier.

In the wake of the murder of TRS leader Tammineni Krishnaiah at Teldarupalli in the mandal on Monday the CP visited the village and the spot where the murder took place. He said meetings, rallies and gatherings were prohibited till August 16.

He asked people of different communities and political parties to cooperate with the police. Tight security measures were taken to maintain law and order at the village under the supervision of senior officials, he said.

Warrier said that four police teams were on the lookout for the assailants involved in the murder case. The accused would soon be arrested and brought before the law and investigation into the incident was underway, he added.