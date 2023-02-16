Four women die after bus rams auto in Yadadri-Bhongir

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:12 PM, Thu - 16 February 23

Yadadri-Bhongir: Four women died after a private bus hit an autorickshaw on the National Highway No. 65 at Dandumalkapuram of Choutuppal mandal in the district on Thursday. The bus was from the same company where they were employed.

Dasoju Nagalakshmi (28), Varakantham Anasuya (55), Devarapally Sirisha (30) and Chiluveru Dhana Lakshmi (35), all natives of Devalamma Nagaram village, were on their way to work when the bus, belonging to Swetha Telugu Foods Company where the women were working, hit the auto-rickshaw from behind.

The impact of the crash was such that the auto turned around completely, coming to a halt facing the bus, with many initially thinking there was a head on collision.

Eight persons including seven women workers were travelling in the auto at the time of the incident. The injured passengers were shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad.