Four workers fall sick after chemical gas leak in Bhongir

Four workers fall sick after chemical gas leaked from beside company

By | Published: 6:17 pm 6:19 pm

Yadadri-Bhongir: Four workers of Shree Extrusion Profiles company fell sick after a suspected gas leak from the pipe of a reactor in Aster Industries, which was adjacent to the company, in Kondamadugu Mettu village of Bibinagar on Monday morning.

The workers of Shree Extrusion Profiles Company – Kalvala Laxma Reddy, Jagdish, Batchulal and Manohar fell sick in the incident. The condition of Laxma Reddy was said to be serious. After the incident, the four workers were rushed to a hospital in Hyderabad. After thick smoke entered into their company, 23 employees working in Shree Extrusion Profiles ran out of their work place, but four of them who inhaled the chemical gas for a few minutes, fell sick.

Interestingly, no worker in Aster Industries was affected though chemical gas was leaked from their company as they evacuated the place in time.

Speaking to Telangana Today, B Ramesh, Manager of Shree Extrusion Profiles alleged that the management of their neighboring company had not alerted them even after the gas leak from their reactor endangering the lives of workers. Immediately after leakage of gas, the workers of Aster Industries vacated the place and none of them had fallen sick, he added. Condition of one of the workers of his company was critical and getting treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital at Hyderabad. Several workers of the company also developed vomiting, but came to normal condition within a few minutes, he added. The incident has taken place between 10 am and 11 am. Shree Extension Profiles manufactures aluminum frames.

Meanwhile, villagers of Kondamadugu Mettu staged dharna in front of Aster Industries alleging that the chemical factory was causing air and ground water pollution. They alleged that the Pollution Control Board has issued notices to the company for its closure one year back. But, the company was running violating the orders, they alleged. After the incident, Bibinagar Sub-Inspector and Tasildar inspected the company and inquired about the incident. Though the incident has taken place in the morning, the either the officials of PCB or the industries department were not visited the company.

The management of the company was also unavailable to comment on the incident.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .