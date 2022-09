Fraudsters create fake WhatsApp account of Kothagudem Collector

Published Date - 05:42 PM, Tue - 13 September 22

Kothagudem: Fraudsters have created a fake WhatsApp account with Kothagudem district Collector, Anudeeep Durishetty’s photo as display picture and posting messages seeking to send money.

Collector asked public and government officials not to respond to messages of such fraudsters. A police case was being registered against the fraudsters and the mobile number from which such messages were being sent would be blocked, he said.