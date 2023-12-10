Free bus ride in old city tough

Thousands of women will be deprived of ‘free travel for women’ here due to lack of bus services

By Asif Yar Khan Updated On - 10:39 PM, Sun - 10 December 23

Hyderabad: While the State government started its initiative of ‘free travel for women’, thousands of women in the older parts of the city would not be able to avail the benefit, thanks to the lack of bus services in the old city.

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) over a period of time had withdrawn bus services from several areas of the old city. Students, office goers and others now depend on alternate transport including auto-rickshaws to reach their destinations or the nearest bus stops.

Until a few years ago, bus services were operated from Yakutpura SRT colony, Bagh-e-Jahara, Chanchalguda Rahmatia School, Nawab Sahab Kunta, Teegalkunta, Vattepally Nice Hotel, Indiranagar Hassannagar, Ghousenagar Bandlaguda, Wadi–e Mustafa, Bismillah colony, Shaheehnagar and Rein Bazaar to Charminar, Koti and Nampally.

“Since Covid pandemic, the bus services were withdrawn by the TSRTC. Students and office goers still purchase bus passes but spend an equal amount on sharing auto fares,” complained Mohd Rahman, a social activist from Tallabkatta.

The bus services helped the working class spend lesser amounts on commuting to their work. Earlier, bus number 178 used to ply between Vattepally and Charminar. Now, to take a bus to Secunderabad, Khan points out, he has to take a share auto from Vattepally to Engine Bowli and catch a bus.

Mohd Riyazuddin, a resident of Misrigunj, said that the GHMC has widened the road stretch between Shahalibanda Volga Hotel to Bahadurpura via Fateh Darwaza. “Buses can be introduced on this route connecting Charminar to Kishanbagh or Aramgarh,” he said.

Ayesha Fatima, a resident of SRT colony said that hundreds of students depend on the RTC buses to go to colleges and schools. But after the services were withdrawn, they are opting for sharing auto services or parents drop them at nearest bus stop.

“Narrow roads are not an excuse because for decades, buses plied on the same routes,” pointed out Fahad Bawazeer, a resident of Barkas.

Azmath Jaffery, a social worker, said: “The TSRTC is a public transport company and it should prioritise convenience of the citizens than revenue generation. At least in the morning and evening, bus services should be started where they were withdrawn,” he suggested.

When contacted, an official of the TSRTC said that the mini-buses introduced in the old city were scraped over a period of time. “If new mini buses are purchased and allotted we will definitely run on the routes. If public representatives approach us, we will certainly take a call,” said the official.

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will review the complaints pertaining to withdrawal of bus services and take measures where needed, said TSRTC Managing Director, VC Sajjanar. Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’, Sajjanar said the authorities were reviewing not only the complaints pertaining to withdrawal of services but also demands for new bus services across the State. After the review is done, we will go through the details and take appropriate steps to revive the bus services,” he said. Authorities are reviewing not only complaints pertaining to withdrawal of services but also demands for new bus services across the State.

VC Sajjanar (TSRTC Managing Director)