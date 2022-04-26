Free coaching by OU gets good response

Published: Updated On - 08:40 PM, Tue - 26 April 22

Hyderabad: The free coaching for various competitive examinations by the Osmania University (OU) has evoked good response from students of campus and constituent colleges of the varsity. About 700 students attended the first day of the coaching classes that began in the University College of Arts and Social Sciences on Monday.

The varsity, through its Civil Services Academy, has commenced free coaching for the Group-I and Group-II posts. The move by the OU comes as the State government had announced massive recruitment to 80,039 vacancies in various departments.

The coaching is being extended to students by roping in senior faculty members of the government degree colleges and other professors in the discipline concerned. This apart, information on paper-wise reference material is being provided to students which will aid them in their preparation.

“There is a good response for the coaching classes for the competitive exams. About 700 students have attended the classes which will be continued for four to five months,” Civil Services Academy Director, Prof. C Ganesh said.

Meanwhile, the university administration is setting up an exclusive facility for the Civil Service Academy at Central Workshop on the campus at an estimated cost of Rs 39 lakh. Apart from extending free coaching in the academy, there will be a reading room complex for students’ preparation.

