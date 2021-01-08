Freedom Oil is most preferred cooking oil: Survey

The survey, which was conducted to understand the change in consumer perception towards brands since Covid, presented over 4,000 respondents from 15 cities, across the country with a list of well-known brands from 51 categories.

By | Published: 11:41 pm

Hyderabad: Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils, the well-known brand of edible oils has been recognised among the Urban Indian Consumer’s Top 5 Cooking Oil choices in the Ipsos Urban Consumer Sentiment Survey 2020, according to a press release.

The respondents were asked to choose their most preferred brands based on the criteria of price, quality, trustworthiness etc. While the price remained a factor of concern, consumers were willing to pay more for hygienically produced food products that have been consistent with their quality and brand messaging, according to a press release.

“We thank our customers for their trust, unflinching support and patronage of Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils over the last decade. The pandemic posed a lot of struggles for our industry, but it was of the utmost importance to us that our consumers felt comfortable and assured while purchasing our products. This recognition is the result of our focus on the consumer’s preferences,” vice president, sales and marketing, Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils, P Chandra Shekhara Reddy.

